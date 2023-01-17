Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in StarPlus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Imlie and the couple was loved by the audience.

But a few months back, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with this news as they would miss him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when Carry On Maratha was his Marathi film debut and 'Deool Band' were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and the audiences and no wonder he was one of the finalists of the show.

(ALSO READ - Wow! Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor collaborates with Abhinay Deo for a crime drama)

Recently, Gashmeer did a Question and Answer round on his social media handle where he answered all the questions of his fans.

One of his fans asked the actor what is the one takeaway he has learned from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Where the actor asked her Any takeaway from her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa apart from learning the different dance styles.

To which the actor replied “ Yes, staying focused on your work and pouring your heart into it, always wins over all the chaos”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor had a great journey on the reality show and he used to almost get full thirty marks for his dance performance.

On the work front, Gahsmeer will be seen in Colors' new show Ishq Main Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - SERIOUSLY? ‘THIS’ is the REAL REASON why Gashmeer Mahajani QUIT Imlie!)