Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Gashmeer is a well-known and popular actor on television, recently he took a Q and A round on social media and answered all the questions that his fans had sent him.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 18:44
Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in StarPlus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Imlie and the couple was loved by the audience.

But a few months back, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with this news as they would miss him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when Carry On Maratha was his Marathi film debut and 'Deool Band' were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and the audiences and no wonder he was one of the finalists of the show.

(ALSO READ - Wow! Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor collaborates with Abhinay Deo for a crime drama)

Recently, Gashmeer did a Question and Answer round on his social media handle where he answered all the questions of his fans.

One of his fans asked the actor what is the one takeaway he has learned from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Where the actor asked her Any takeaway from her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa apart from learning the different dance styles.

To which the actor replied “ Yes, staying focused on your work and pouring your heart into it, always wins over all the chaos”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor had a great journey on the reality show and he used to almost get full thirty marks for his dance performance.

On the work front, Gahsmeer will be seen in Colors' new show Ishq Main Ghayal starring Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - SERIOUSLY? ‘THIS’ is the REAL REASON why Gashmeer Mahajani QUIT Imlie!)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar dace reality show Manish Paul Gashmeer Mahajani Sumbul Imlie Star Plus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 18:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Ruhi Singh
MUMBAI : Ruhi Singh is an actress, former Miss India and model who primarily appears in Hindi films and television....
From Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan, check them out in stylish footwear
MUMBAI: After jewelry and clothes, if a woman is passionate about something it is footwear. Footwear brightens up an...
Handsome! Rohit Saraf looks dashing in blazers, take a look
MUMBAI : Rohit Saraf is an actor who primarily works in Hindi films and web series. He began his career on television...
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
MUMBAI: One of the most-awaited movies of the beginning of the year 2023 is definitely Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan film...
Recent Stories
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life
Aman Gandhi is afraid of Dogs and Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare is in complete Disbelief, check out her reaction
Aman Gandhi is afraid of Dogs and Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare is in complete Disbelief, check out her reaction
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi aka Hera Mishra is Fed-up of Social Media trends, check out her outburst
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi aka Hera Mishra is Fed-up of Social Media trends, check out her outburst
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh to join Sandiip Sikcand’s new show on Zee TV
Meet H aka Ashi Singh seems upset with co-star Yogendra Singh, find out what happened
Meet H aka Ashi Singh seems upset with co-star Yogendra Singh, find out what happened
From being the son of a movie star to quitting a hit show, Gashmeer Mahajani’s journey from struggle to now being a leading Man!
From being the son of a movie star to quitting a hit show, Gashmeer Mahajani’s journey from struggle to now being a leading man