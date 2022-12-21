Gashmeer Mahajani shares his bonding with Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh for his upcoming untitled show

MUMBAI: 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ' fame Gashmeer Mahajani stated that his upcoming televsion show is not a vampire story but is loosely based on a werewolf story.It is a story about two brothers and their relationship, who basically are werewolves and live as humans but they become werewolves at their own will and it's a fight between the ideology of two brothers, misunderstandings between them and a beautiful love story is also woven into it with a girl.It is a fairly new concept for Indian television and we are trying to do it in a more classy way as we can.

Gashmeer also stated that much of it cannot be revealed as whole intrigue and curiosity about the show will die.

The actor was currently out of town shooting for this untitled television show.The show was currently being shot at Dehradun and Musoorie, in deep forests where the temperature falls upto zero degrees.

The exterior shooting of this show was done in Dehradun and Musoorie and interior shooting will be done in Mumbai.

This show was offered to him when he was doing 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 'with Colors and initially he was apprehensive and slightly skeptical about picking up the show but later on, the writer and the producer of the show Mamta Patnaik had meeting with him and explained the whole thing. So, the actor felt that since it has only 52 episodes to give it a try as he is not much interested in a daily soap for more than 100 episodes because the story begins to end.

The audience might feel this show is loosely based on some show happened earlier in the west but he didn't wanted to play that or keep it as a reference as he wants to create his own version of werewolf which is certainly taking sometime.

Gashmeer stated that Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh are one of the sweetest people he has met in life and Karan is very cool and friendly.They all have had a great time shooting on the sets.Kundra is someone with whom one can sit and chat and have a heart to heart conversation and can chill for a long time as he has a lot of positivity says Gashmeer.

The work schedule is really very hectic as after completing the first schedule of this show in Dehradun and Mussorie, the actor has come back to Mumbai to complete the schedule of 'Chhori 2' and vice versa.It is like acting for two different characters ,at two different mediums that is one is for television and other one for movie.Though it is hectic but that is what the actor enjoys doing.

Gashmeer feels there is no existence without work and acting.If he isn't working he is either busy watching movies, reading stories, reading books or writing a story.He considers himself to be very lucky if he has work 24×7.

The action sequence

was recently shot and enjoyed by the actor for this show. The actor felt very satisfied after the completion of action sequence because the action sequences do not take place on television much often.

The legend action director ,Tinu Verma who has won 14 Filmfare awards and has trained veteran actors like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and even Shahrukh Khan and given massive hits to Bollywood since 40 years , directed the action sequence for the show.

Mahajani was very happy as action is his favourite part and he nailed it .He feels action is something that people will look forward to in this show which he really had fun performing.He performed the stunts by himself like flips or other stunts which are mostly performed by body doubles and everyone cheered and praised him for the same.Everyone at the unit had a smile on their face that the scene was quite satisfying.The actor felt quite peaceful post performing the action sequence.

Chhori 2 is a horror film whereas this untitled show is a fantasy love story.They both are very different genres.His friend Vishal Furia is directing the movie Chhori 2.Gashmeer is in the opinion that in bollywood very few classy horror films have been made and Vishal is the right person to direct it.

The Marathi film 'Lappa Chhapi' was also directed by Vishal and 'Chhori' was the remake in Hindi and 'Chhori 2' is a sequel of the prequel 'Chhori'.The famous actor is super excited to shoot for 'Chhori 2' as well.