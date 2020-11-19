Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar pitted against each other in this game!

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular personalities in the glamour world. She has been a part of both film and television projects and impressed viewers with her performance. Currently, she is making headlines for her personal life. She is all set to tie the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's son, Zaid Darbar, in December.

Just recently, she made her relationship official by sharing a cute picture with her beau and gave the news of her being in a solid relationship.

Now, the actress is not shying away from being lovey-dovey with Zaid. The lovebirds took off to Dubai and spent some quality time recently with each other. They also spent time with Gauahar’s family.

We came across a fun video of the duo where there are seen arm wrestling. Guess who won the game?

( ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a drive together in Mumbai; watch video )

Gauahar wins and is seen saying that Zaid didn’t put any pressure and strength to win the game.

Aww! Isn’t that a sweet gesture from Zaid? Well, there is no doubt that the two look adorable with each other, and it looks like a match made in heaven.

As per media reports, the couple has locked December 24 for their nikah, and they have the blessings of their family.

GaZa is one of the most loved real-life couples and they set major couple goals!

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Zaid Darbar's family WELCOMES Bride-to-be Gauhar khan as 'Bhabhi'; give the couple the cutest nickname, WATCH VIDEO )