Gauahar Khan lashes out at Paras Chhabra for demeaning women on Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The entire week's drama escalated on Weekend Ka Vaar as Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla had a massive fight.



The show is loved by millions of people including the who's who of the industry. Celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Gauhar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth along with others are ardent followers of the show, who also put across their opinions on the social media platforms.



Gauahar has yet again put across her strong point of view against Paras. In yesterday’s episode, Paras said that he doesn’t want to fight or compete with a girl (referring to Rashami Desai) for

captaincy task and he would rather prefer to fight it out with Asim because of his male ego. Paras’ statements did not go down well with



Gauahar and she posted a tweet calling out Paras a male chauvinist. She also mentioned that the females in the house should have taken a stand on his statements, however, only Asim spoke about it and no one else.



Have a look at the tweet:

Whom are you rooting for in this season of Bigg Boss? Hit the comment section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.