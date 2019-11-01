Gauahar Khan was approached for Naagin 4?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. The Colors’ show became so popular that the makers went on to bring three seasons. The channel has already made the announcement for the fourth season and fans can’t keep calm.

The makers have already roped in Nia Sharma to play the leading role in Naagin 4 . There are also reports that Ankita Lokhande too has been finalised for Naagin 4 and that Aalisha Panwar will be another lead. Gitanjali Tikekar and Rakhi Vijan have also been apparently roped in for the series. Now, latest reports suggest that Gauahar Khan, who was also offered Komolika's role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was even approached for Naagin 4.

A source informed Pinkvilla, "Gauahar was also offered Naagin 4 but the actress is not keen on doing Television for some time now and hence, she had to refuse the offer. Ekta had been wanting to cast Nia for the show for the longest time and this season it is finally happening." Well, well, it looks like Gauahar really is the go-to person currently. She was last seen in Office Office Hindi version in which her performance was applauded.