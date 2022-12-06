Gauhar Khan: 'Salt City' is an interrelated and real family drama

MUMBAI: Actress Gauhar Khan who is playing one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming web series titled 'Salt City' says the story is real, complex and "one of the best family dramas" to look out for.

The trailer of the show has been released already that introduces the audience to the world of an urban middle-class family living in the city of Mumbai.

The show features Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Navni Parihar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, and Monica Chaudhary along with Gauhar.

Talking about the show, Gauhar said, "It will be one of the best family dramas to have hit Indian web platforms. I absolutely love how interrelated and real the relationships are between the family members, along with their complexities. It is a beautifully written and directed series by Rishabh Anupam Sahay. The show undoubtedly has some of the most amazing performances and I cannot wait for people to watch it."

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sunshine Productions, the show is releasing on June 16, on SonyLIV.

SOURCE: IANS