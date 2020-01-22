Gauhar khan slams Siddharth Shukla for targeting Shehnaaz and Asim’s family

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is a difficult place to live in with so many unknown people locked under one roof, but they say if you are able to make the bond with someone and have a good friendship with someone it still becomes easy to survive, and since you are living with them for so many days you are bound to spill some secrets especially when you have a special bond with that person.

But what will happen if those secrets are spilt during the fight and that is exactly what is happening in the case of Shehnaaz and Asim, and it will devastate someone once the trust is as broken.

In the recent episode during the Siddarth and Asim’s ugly fight, Sid sppiled out a lot secrets about Asim that he had shared when there were friends, he said that Asim's father had thrown him out of the house and has been since then ignored by his family. Not only this, but he also went onto say that Asim's brother and Asim were a big mistake by their father.

But there are no surprises there as this is not the first time that Siddarth, has brought in Asim's father in the game, he has done it several times previously and was also warned for not dragging anyone's family in between. But, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor does not seem to understand.

After Asim, it was Shenaaz who had o face the forth. Sid targeted Shehnaaz family during an argument there were having where he told that if she cannot be loyal to her family she can’t be loyal to anyone.

This hurt Shehnaaz so badly that she was seen then Sobbing inconsolably. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan has been sharing her views on social media where she slammed the actor and said it is sad to see that when you share something with your friend, they bring that out in a tussle. It is utterly shameful. Ex BB contestant Kishwer Merchant also agreed to Gauhar's opinion.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Salman has to say this weekend ka vaar episode.

