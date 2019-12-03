Gaurav Bajaj and Sakshi Bajaj do a pregnancy photoshoot

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Gaurav S Bajaj is in the best phase of his life currently where the actor is all set and preparing for his upcoming show, Meri Gaudiya co-starring Aalisha Panwar airing on Star Bharat soon. Apart from having a great career, Gaurav's personal life is rocking as he is all st to a father soon. Yes, the actor's wife is over eight months pregnant now. The baby is due to arrive within a week.

The would-be parents decided to capture these special moments and recently had a pregnancy photo shoot done.

In an interview with a leading daily, Gaurav said that the theme of the photoshoot was 'Embracing Pregnancy' and as they are elated that their bundle of joy is coming soon.

The actor further revealed how these past few months have filled with tears of joy, anxiety, clarity, hope and a lot more. The duo wanted to capture these beautiful moments and cherish them forever.

Congratulations to the would-be parents.

Credits: Indian Forums