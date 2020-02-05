Gaurav Bajaj has mastered the art of fatherhood!

MUMBAI:TV actor Gaurav Bajaj has returned to the small screen soon after with a unique show 'Meri Gudiya'. The show presented by Star Bharat relies on a unique story of mother-daughter where a mother returns to protect her 4-year-old daughter, Avi, in the form of a doll. This story is liked by the audience very much. In this episode, on the set of 'Meri Gudiya', nowadays actor Gaurav Bajaj is balancing the role of fatherhood in real and reel life, know how!

Gaurav Bajaj told that in his real life I have recently become the father of a son. I realized some responsibilities of a father while shooting on the set of 'Meri Gudiya' with Avi (Jenisha Bhaduri ). Avi and I share a very strong bond on the set. I also play with her after the shoot. Just like she speaks onscreen a lot, she is also very talkative off screen. She always keeps asking questions, which I try to answer with an example so that he can understand everything in a proper way. Not so much, I always take care of her food and meals. Now I love her so much that she is like my own daughter.

Gaurav further told that the matter of my fatherly duties towards Vyom, then every weekend I meet my son after finishing the shoot of 'Meri Gudiya' I go to my hometown Indore. When I live in Mumbai I always think about him. I don’t want to miss any “firsts”.

He is just like me. Both of us immediately become active when we see the camera while cliing the photo. I am eagerly waiting for Vyom to grow up. When he will copy my actions.

In such a situation it has been decided that Gaurav is a not only a good father on-screen but also in real life.