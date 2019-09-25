News

Gaurav Chopra to be seen in MX Player’s Hello Mini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on new series on the digital medium.

We recently reported about Pallavi Mukherjee being roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series Class of 2020.

Now, we have an exclusive update on MX Player’s Hello Mini.

According to our sources, Gaurav Chopra has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

The project also stars model-turned-actress Anuja Joshi in the lead role. Anuja is the daughter of renowned child actor of the 80s, Master Alankar, and the niece of Indian National Award winner Pallavi Joshi.

The series traces the life of Rivanah, a young independent girl living alone in Mumbai. Her life is perfect up until she is followed by a faceless, nameless, and voiceless stranger who stalks her every move.

We couldn’t connect with Gaurav for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

