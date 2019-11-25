Gaurav Khanna and Rajkumar Kanojia turn Vikram and Betaal for a show

MUMBAI: Actors Gaurav Khanna and Rajkumar Kanojia will soon be seen in an episodic of &TV’s Laal Ishq.



Laal Ishq has successfully been rolling out spine-chilling stories each time.



According to our sources, this particular story will be produced by Shaiju Nair under his banner Those Guys. The casting has been done by popular casting director Adityoa Suranna.



The story will be based on the famous characters of Vikram and Betaal. A normal boy (played by Gaurav) is stuck with a man who is like Betaal (played by Rajkumar). How Gaurav’s character will try to get rid of Betaal is for viewers to wait and watch.



Gaurav, who was last seen in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, shared, 'The story is very interesting, and I have always enjoyed exploring as an actor. The role was quite challenging, as I had to carry Rajkumar on my shoulders like how Vikram used to carry Betaal. Since I am fit, the makers thought I would play the role to the t. Such kind of tough roles are always fun to do.'



Rajkumar Kanojia, who has featured in many movies, remained unavailable for a comment.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!