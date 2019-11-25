News

Gaurav Khanna and Rajkumar Kanojia turn Vikram and Betaal for a show

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Nov 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Actors Gaurav Khanna and Rajkumar Kanojia will soon be seen in an episodic of &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Laal Ishq has successfully been rolling out spine-chilling stories each time.

According to our sources, this particular story will be produced by Shaiju Nair under his banner Those Guys. The casting has been done by popular casting director Adityoa Suranna.

The story will be based on the famous characters of Vikram and Betaal. A normal boy (played by Gaurav) is stuck with a man who is like Betaal (played by Rajkumar). How Gaurav’s character will try to get rid of Betaal is for viewers to wait and watch.

Gaurav, who was last seen in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, shared, 'The story is very interesting, and I have always enjoyed exploring as an actor. The role was quite challenging, as I had to carry Rajkumar on my shoulders like how Vikram used to carry Betaal. Since I am fit, the makers thought I would play the role to the t. Such kind of tough roles are always fun to do.'

Rajkumar Kanojia, who has featured in many movies, remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Tags > &TV, Laal Ishq, Gaurav Khanna, Rajkumar Kanojia, Vikram, Betaal, Shaiju Nair, Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of...

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of Nisha Rawal & Karan Mehra
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Joker
Joker
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox

past seven days