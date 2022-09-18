Gaurav Sareen: Most people still struggle to accept younger man dating older woman

TV actor Gaurav Sareen, who is known for his roles in 'Udaan' and 'Ek Deewaana Tha' will soon be seen in the short film 'Love Has No Age' and he says that he enjoys being part of the project as it sends out a strong message. "The experiences were incredibly refreshing as I got to work with some exceptionally talented people on the set. I had worked with the crew before, so the environment was very positive and comfortable," he says.

MUMBAI :TV actor Gaurav Sareen, who is known for his roles in 'Udaan' and 'Ek Deewaana Tha' will soon be seen in the short film 'Love Has No Age' and he says that he enjoys being part of the project as it sends out a strong message. "The experiences were incredibly refreshing as I got to work with some exceptionally talented people on the set. I had worked with the crew before, so the environment was very positive and comfortable," he says.

'Love Has No Age' is about an older woman who falls in love with a man, younger than her.

"The concept is not very common in our society yet. There is a specific section of people who have evolved enough not to think of it as an issue, but most people still struggle to accept the notion of a younger man dating an older woman." "I cannot relate much to it for obvious reasons. Still, as the title suggests, I am pretty sure it would feel the same as any other relationship with an age difference our Indian society considers 'normal'," he adds.

Gaurav had no apprehension about working on a story like this. "It always feels good to be part of something completely new and not explored much. Besides, I strongly believe in the idea of love regardless of age," he says. As an actor, Gaurav is always keen on working on new concepts and scripts. "Not only does it bring about new challenges, but it also helps in bringing out the versatility in the artist and make the whole experience wonderful for the audience," explains the actor, who wants to achieve greater heights in the coming years.

He asserts that compared to previous TV shows, substantial roles are being made for male actors. "Earlier, TV shows focused mainly on the issues faced by the women of our country, but now, things have changed. People are now curious to learn about male perspectives too, which has encouraged the writers to write good roles for male actors," he concludes.


SOURCE-IANS

