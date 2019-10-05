Gautam Ahuja to enter Zee TV's Haiwaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.



Zee TV's Haiwaan has a very interesting and different story.



Audience is liking the fresh collaboration of popular actors Param Singh, Ridhima Pandit and Ankit Mohan.



The makers will soon introduce a new character in the show which will be played by actor Gautam Ahuja.



A source close to the project revealed, "Gautam will play a geeky character which will have many layers. It's quite different from what he has done in the past".



Gautam has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Dil Hi Toh Hai.



We buzzed Gautam who confirmed the buzz, but refused to divulge any further information on the character.



