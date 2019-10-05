News

Gautam Ahuja to enter Zee TV's Haiwaan

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

Zee TV's Haiwaan has a very interesting and different story.

Audience is liking the fresh collaboration of popular actors Param Singh, Ridhima Pandit and Ankit Mohan.

The makers will soon introduce a new character in the show which will be played by actor Gautam Ahuja.

A source close to the project revealed, "Gautam will play a geeky character which will have many layers. It's quite different from what he has done in the past".

Gautam has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

We buzzed Gautam who confirmed the buzz, but refused to divulge any further information on the character.

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

