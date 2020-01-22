Gautam, Gauahar, Mahhi and Madhurima support Shehnaaz; trend #StayStrongShehnaaz

MUMBAI: The 13th season of Colors’ Bigg Boss is buzzing big time and has left people talking about. Every day we see some or the other hashtags related to Bigg Boss being trended massively on Twitter. Along with fans, even celebrities can’t stop but support their favourites. Wherein one section of fans and celebrities support their favourites while few trolls them.

One of the loved contestants of this season Shehnaaz Gill who is given the tag of entertainer will have a break down moment in tonight’s episode. In the latest nomination task, Siddharth Shukla saved Arti Singh instead of his good friend Shehnaz.

As shown in the promo, Shehnaaz goes to Sidharth and tells him that she hates him. Wherein Arti tells Shehnaaz if she has a problem with her to which Shehnaaz accuses Arti of drawing sympathy towards her. This led to an ugly fight between both the ladies, where Shehnaaz called Arti 'saali' which further offended the latter.

Seeing Shehnaaz in tears the fans started tweeting in her support using #StayStrongShehnaaz. Along with fans even actors namely Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Mahhi Vij and last evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli asking Shehnaaz to stay calm.

Take a look!

Shehnaz I love ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020