Gautam-Pankhuri take the couple challenge and the result is unbelievable; watch video

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' longest-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika. The actress portrayed a negative role but gained lots of praises for the same. Pankhuri's role ended in the show a few months back and fans are dearly missing her. Meanwhile, Gautam was seen in SAB TV's show Bhakharwadi.

Just like everyone, Gautam and Pankhuri are making the most of this lockdown by spending time together and indulging in various activities.

Gautam and Pankhuri are one of the most cutest couples of the small screen. They have given major relationship goals and their Instagram accounts are proof.

And now, the duo took a fun couple challenge. Gautam shared the video on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems both Gautam and Pankhuri simply enjoyed this and we are sure they must be left amazed to see the result.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.