News

Gautam-Pankhuri take the couple challenge and the result is unbelievable; watch video

TV's cutest couple Gautam and Pankhuri take up an interesting challenge and the result is just too amazing.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Apr 2020 10:56 AM

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy was last seen in Star Plus' longest-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Vedika. The actress portrayed a negative role but gained lots of praises for the same. Pankhuri's role ended in the show a few months back and fans are dearly missing her. Meanwhile, Gautam was seen in SAB TV's show Bhakharwadi. 

Just like everyone, Gautam and Pankhuri are making the most of this lockdown by spending time together and indulging in various activities. 

Gautam and Pankhuri are one of the most cutest couples of the small screen. They have given major relationship goals and their Instagram accounts are proof. 

And now, the duo took a fun couple challenge. Gautam shared the video on his Instagram account. 

Take a look at the video:

Well, it seems both Gautam and Pankhuri simply enjoyed this and we are sure they must be left amazed to see the result. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Pankhuri Awasthy Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vedika Gautam SAB TV BhakharWadi Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Rituparna Sengupta helping people in...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here