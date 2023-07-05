Gautam Singh Vig on his show Junooniyat: It’s a complete package

MUMBAI :Actor Gautam Singh Vig, who is part of the show Junooniyat, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions says that the audience has been giving him great feedback for his performance and the storyline of the show. He says that the show has something for everyone.

“It's quite a unique concept in which you can see a musical, the passion between youngsters. You can get a family drama as well, so it's like a complete package. I haven't seen this amalgamation of genres in any of the shows yet. And people are liking it. So, we get to do the music parts like singing and, you know, romance as well, everything is there,” he says.

Music is a very big part of his life, he says, adding, “Music in my life is very important. I have been spending a good amount of time listening to music everyday, for years now. I love all sorts of music. Music always uplifts my mind and, depending on the kind of a mindset I am in, I have my own playlist. I love romantic songs, broken heart songs. I listen to hip hop as well. Basically, it all depends on my mood.”

Music based love stories always generate a lot of interest especially by the youth, says the actor. “Music love stories always generate trust 110%. I've seen a couple of web shows, Indian and international musical series, in which you feel the songs, you feel the vibe, you feel the romance, so it's nothing cliche. Here, in our show, you see the junoon, the passion towards the music with the passion for the girl, that kind of vibe. So, of course, people always want to see who's going to perform, and with who she's going to perform. It’s a love triangle. We often get messages from people, like fans polling for each one of us,” he says.

His character, Jordan, is very interesting. Talking about the same, he says, “From day one, my character is shown to be very passionate about music. Now he's fallen in love. He's trying to do everything to get her attention and to spend time with her. He knows that Jahaan also likes her.”

Ask him what his passionate about in life, and he says, “See, honestly my true love, in real life, is my work, my acting career. I have always wanted to be part of this industry. It's been almost six years now and every day, every minute, I just love my work. My only goal and ambition is to be better myself every day. I want to get into films. I always want to be launched as a Yash Raj Star. That's my journey and my ambition. I have learnt a lot from TV and I try every day to do something or the other to, you know, break out of my comfort zone. I want to do things that will enhance my abilities as an actor and help me grow. I like working with different directors, different actors, it's always, you know, amazing. You get the vibe, you get the feel, you get the aura of the person. I want to work 30 days a month, 365 days a year. I don't need a break. I don't need to rest. I'll manage everything… I just want to work as an actor. And I want people to love my work.”

He adds, “Of course the entertainment industry is full of stress and pressure. But honestly, I think that's part of the journey. And I think that pressure makes you amazing in life. The more pressure you have, the stress you handle helps you shine. I don't worry about pressure or stress. I feel when you love something, you don't feel any pressure or any kind of stress. You just enjoy the journey and the process. And you know, that's what that's what I'm up to. I love acting and so I don't see it as a stress and pressure, I just see it as a challenge and I'll try to overcome it and grow myself out of it.”