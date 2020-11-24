Gautam Vig and Akanksha Pal’s TRACK to END in Colors’ Pinjra: Khoobsurti Ka?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Colors’ show Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka. (Read here: Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Piyush and Omkar's ugly confrontation over attacking Mayura’s cousins)

In the previous episode, Mayura dis the last rituals for Piyush while Omkar is also heartbroken with Piyush’s death. Mayura has now become extremely determined to take revenge from Omkar.

Well, the buzz is that actor Gautam Vig’s character in the show named Piyush might not be seen any further in the show. While Piyush’s cremation is not shown properly and the possibilities are high that he might return in future, it is speculated that actor Gautam Vig’s track in the show has ended.

Along with Gautam, Akanksha Pal who played the role of Megha in the show might also not be seen in the future as speculations are rife that her character might as well end in the show.

We contacted Gautam, but he remained unavailable to attend our calls.

We left messages to him but didn’t get a revert until filing this piece.

Akanksha remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Mayura aka Riya Sharma of Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka on her LAST-MINUTE casting in the show)