Gautam Vig on shooting for Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Junooniyat!

MUMBAI: Originally from Delhi, Gautam Vig is excited to be in Chandigarh for the shoot of his show Junooniyat produced by Ravie and Sargun Mehta. The actor, who stays in Mumbai, says that he misses his home but loves Chandigarh as well as it helps him meet his parents much more.

"I hardly get time to explore Chandigarh. I am working for almost 12-14 hours but I do try to explore the city whenever I get the time. Chandigarh and Mumbai are two extremely different cities. Mumbai is actually a vibe for all Indians across the country and there is no city like Mumbai anywhere else in the world. I love coming back to Mumbai, meeting friends and chilling at home listening to music,” he says.

He adds, “My parents live in Delhi, so they visit me every few months. Besides, I am a Punjabi, so I love to eat Punjabi food and enjoy myself gorging on kulchas and choley. The city is much more relaxed and different. The best part is I get to spend time with my family."

He loves being a part of the show. "It is a good opportunity. I am playing a rapper. And my character has different shades, so I enjoy playing the role. I used to listen to a lot of music when I was in college - hip hop, jazz, classical and disco,” he says.

He adds, “Playing a rapper requires a different body language. I am glad that I got this role and knowledge of music helped me. The team is also good and Ankit Gupta and I enjoy working together in the show."