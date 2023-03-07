Gayatri Gauri’s latest challenge in ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum

Gayatri Gauri

MUMBAI: Yesterday’s 60th episode of ‘Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum’ was one of the most emotional , sensational and dramatic ones. All these emotions along with a mother’s pride and love is reflected in Madhumalti’s ( Gayatri Gauri) face as she watches her daughter , Swatilekha ( Prerna Wanvari ) walk down the stairs of the queen’s palace.

It’s a moment of mixed feelings for Madhumalti who was hell bent on preventing Swatilekha from getting lured into becoming the next queen by Rani Damyanti ( Kitu Gidwani) as her bahu, getting married to a man - Raghavendra ( Aabhaas Mehta)- she is not in love with. Now that Swatilekha gets her way and makes a royal entry announced as Damyanti’s ‘ parchaee’ , Madhumalti has a bigger challenge ahead of her, being supportive yet her own ethical self. 

Gayatri Gauri is seen playing it brilliantly in the briefest of exchange with Swatilekha; looking stunning in a pastel green Lucknowi saree. 

Incidentally, Gayatri Gauri and Prerna Wanvari are also a   real life mother- daughter.

Watch episode 60 from 13.33 mins to 14 mins timeline, on Sonyliv.

watch here:

Gayatri Gauri's latest challenge in 'Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum
