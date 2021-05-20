Gear up for a shocking twist in Hero - Gayab Mode On; tough times ahead for Veer and Shivaay

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is here yet again with an interesting update from Sony SAB’s favourite and most-watched TV show Hero - Gayab Mode On.

The current track of Hero - Gayab Mode On revolves around Veer and Shivaay witnessing that the city is in trouble and the people are left helpless. Veer and Shivaay are on the mission to get to the crux of the matter.

The viewers previously saw how a group of goons take over authority creating a ruckus for all the people in the city. The goons become successful in moving the people to the outskirts as this evil motive will help their family to be protected and fed. All this was happening with the entry of Guru Bhai as their leader.

It was also shown how Shivaay and Veer reach the resort area to find the kids. Veer saw how everyone in the resort is being tortured badly. He couldn't see all this and jumped in to save the people. Meanwhile, Guru Bhai built up his plan to face Veer and Shivaay. And now in the upcoming episode, Guru Bhai is all set for another ugly plan which will further invite more troubles.

Guru Bhai will remove a dead body from his jeep and the body will be dressed up exactly like Veer when he had beaten up his goons. This way, Guru Bhai will continue to build fear in everyone’s minds.

Veer and Shivaay will also realize that it's not going to be easy to tackle Guru.

It will be interesting to see how they tackle this.

