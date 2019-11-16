Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh set PARENTING goals; check out their ADORABLE pictures with daughter

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.



The actress, who acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, tied the knot with the cricketer on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.



The adorable duo not just sets relationship goals but also gives their fans and followers parenting goals. No matter how busy they are, they make sure to spend quality time with their daughter. And Geeta often takes to her Instagram profile and shares cute pictures with her hubby and daughter which are simply adorable. In one of the pictures, the actress called her daughter as her ‘travel partner’. In another picture shared by her, little Hinaya can be seen ‘twinning with her papa’.



Check out some of the pictures of the adorable family right here: