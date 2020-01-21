Geeta Basra shares a perfect FAMILY PORTRAIT

MUMBAI: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, always give major family goals to their fans and followers.

The pretty lady, who is known for her work in films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, tied the knot with cricketer Harbhajan Singh on 29 October 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, on 27 July 2016.

The couple often shares glimpses of their personal life on Instagram and fans love the same. Speaking about the same, a day ago, Geeta shared a beautiful family portrait. In the picture, Geeta and Harbhajan can be seen clad in stunning black ethnic wear while the cutie pie can be seen donning bright red outfit. They all beautifully posed for a perfect family picture.

The actress captioned her post as, ‘My lifelines.’

Take a look below:

They are indeed giving us family goals!

Did you like their family portrait? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.