Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis to reunite in India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Geeta Kapoor is an Indian dancer and choreographer in Bollywood and is one of the most popular judges of dance shows such as Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, and India Ke Mast Kalander. She later assisted Farah Khan in many films like Kal Hona Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, and Mohabbatein. Geeta has also choreographed award ceremonies and concerts. Meanwhile, choreographer Terence Lewis' specialization is contemporary. He has judged reality shows like Dance India Dance and Nach Baliye. He has also choreographed movies along with award ceremonies and concerts.

The duo are finally uniting in India’s Best Dancer. They are going to judge the show alongside Malaika Arora (who is also judging Super Model Of The Year). Viewers are already excited and buzzed about the show and the judges re-uniting. There are rumours that India’s Best Dancer is going to be the toughest dance reality show on television.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.