Geeta Kapur is all praises for BMC

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: Geeta Kapur is currently judging Sony TV's dance-based reality show, India’s Best Dancer. She is all praises for Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) for maintaining Mumbai as a neat and clean city.

The choreographer and judge took to her social media today to thank BMC for maintaining cleanliness amidst the lockdown. Geeta Kapur captioned the video, '21 days Lockdown Thank u #BMC #cleanmumbai #swatchbharat #safety @mirchijeeturaaj @narendramodi #coronayodha.'

Have a look at her full video post here.

Geeta went on to explain that she has to step out of her house every day to visit her mother at the hospital and comes across BMC trucks collecting garbage.

Credits: India Forums

