Geeta Kapur remembers 'DID 1' winner Salman Yusuff Khan from first show

The winner of 'DID 1', Salman Yusuff Khan gets emotional as he returns to the show 'DID L'il Masters Season 5' after 13 years. He is appearing as a special guest along with dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.
After looking at them Geeta Kapur, who was the judge on 'DID 1' and this weekend appearing as a celebrity guest with Terence Lewis, shares: "To watch Salman Yusuff Khan on the 'DID' stage after such a long time reminded me of the very first season."

"All the memories are still fresh, and I still remember watching him dance for the first time in front of us. He set all the benchmarks and qualities for a dancer participating in 'Dance India Dance' and I would really like to congratulate him once again as we didn't get a chance to do so after 'DID 1'," adds Geeta.

Salman also mentions: "I was never the center point of the show, it was Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'Souza who were and still are the focus of 'DID'. In fact, they are family to all of us."

"When I came here, I never thought that I could find someone who would turn into my mentor for life. But, whenever we fall or get demotivated, this Trimurti is always there to help us. I am really lucky to have Geeta Kapur, Remo D'Souza, and Terence Lewis as my mentors for life," concludes Salman.

'DID L'il Masters' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 

