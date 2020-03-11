News

Geeta Phogat shares adorable pictures from her baby’s first Holi

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who is one of the famous sports stars, is experiencing the best phase of her life. The pretty lady, who is married to fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar, became a mom last year.  She welcomed her first child, a boy, in December 2019.

 As Geeta celebrated her first Holi with her baby, she shared adorable pictures of her boy on social media. She shared a series of pictures. Two of the pictures showcase Geeta and Pawan holding their baby adorably while others show them posing with their family members as they enjoy the colour of festival.

 The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant captioned her post as, “My Baby @arjunpawansaroha First Holi”

 Check out her pictures right here:

