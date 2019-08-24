News

Geetanjali Mishra to be seen in Colorsâ€™ next

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 Aug 2019 02:22 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront in reporting updates about Colorsâ€™ next produced by Optimistix production.

We exclusively reported about the show being titled Indiaâ€™s Most Sansanikhez Kahania. (Read here: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/optimystix-productions-next-colors-rishtey-gets-its-title-190521)

(More read here:Â https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ronit-roy-host-colors-india-s-most-sansani-khez-kahaniyaan-190802 )

We also reported about Ronit Roy being roped in to anchor the show.

Now, the latest update is that actress Geetanjali Mishra will be seen in one of the episodes of the show.

Geetanjali is a known name in the industry. She was seen in TV shows like Maayke Se Bandhi Dor, Rangrasia and others.

We couldnâ€™t connect with Geetanjali for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > TellyChakkar, Colors tv, Optimistix production, Maayke Se Bandhi Dor, Rangrasi, TV shows, Ronit Roy,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna...

Baby Arzan Shaikh dons the avatar of Lord Krishna in Tujhse Hai Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days