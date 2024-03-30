Get Ready for Cute Moments Ahead in Rajan Shahi's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'!

MUMBAI : As the popular TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" produced by Rajan Shahi (Directors Kut Production), continues to entertain viewers, there's an exciting development on the horizon! In the upcoming episodes, audiences will be treated to some adorable scenes featuring Abhira(Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan(Rohit Purohit).

Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi find themselves stuck in the office pantry. It's a cozy situation, but Arman's shoulder starts to ache because both Abhira and Ruhi are resting on it. Which has made Abhira a little jealous. Abhira can't help but tease Arman about his newfound popularity as a shoulder rest, adding a playful touch to the scene.

But amidst the banter, there's a special chemistry brewing between Abhira and Armaan. As Abhira gives Armaan a massage, their bond grows stronger, leaving viewers wondering about the future of their relationship.

So, how do you think Abhira and Armaan are finding their chemistry? Are you excited to see more of their adorable moments together? Tune in to "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" to find out!















