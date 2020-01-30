Get ready to fall in love with Erica Fernandes again

MUMBAI: Television actress Erica Fernandes, who is receiving love for playing the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is quite active on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following.

Erica is a fun-loving person who is often seen teasing her co-stars. In fact, she shares a great bond with Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag. Both the stars are being praised for their performances.

Fans have put up a post in which the actress is shooting for a magazine. The clip is a behind-the-scenes one. Her outfit is on point in the video.

Erica has been entertaining us with posts of her playing pranks and having a lot of fun on the sets of her show with her co-stars, who are also very good friends of hers now.

Have a look at the fans' video.

