Get ready to witness Aman and Roshni's Swiss romance in Yeh Jadu hai Jinn Ka

MUMBAI: Aditi Sharma is presently seen in Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. The actress plays the lead role of Roshni opposite newbie Vikram Singh Chauhan, who plays Aman in the show.

Fans are loving the cute new jodi of the small screen which is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity. Also, the fresh content has proved to be quite engaging which keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Aditi has garnered a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts which she keeps sharing with her fans.

And now, in the latest post shared by Aditi, the actress gave a sneak peek from the sets of the show where they were prepping to shoot an exciting sequence.

Aditi and Vikram were all set for their Swiss romance and were dressed accordingly. They both looked extremely stylish.

Take a look at Aditi's post:

A whole set was created to give a proper Switzerland look. Aditi shared a BTS video of the same. Have a look at it:

Well, we can't wait to see Aditi and Vikram's sweet and romantic moments.

Are you excited about the same? Tell us in the comment section below.