Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.

MUMBAI :Star Bharat, India's leading entertainment channel, is all set to enthrall its viewers with a power-packed Drama filled episodes for the show. With a diverse range of engaging content, Star Bharat continues to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and compelling narratives. This June, from 15th viewers can look forward to an array of thrilling twists, emotional turns, and unforgettable moments in their favorite shows: 'Ajooni,' 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai,' 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho,' and 'Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se.'

In the popular show 'Ajooni,' audiences will witness a striking transformation as Shoaib Ibrahim steps into the role of Pathaan to protect his family from impending danger. With his new avatar, Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to captivate viewers with his powerful performance and bring a refreshing twist to the show.

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is gearing up for an exciting leap of one year, bringing about significant changes in the lives of its characters. Gaura, played by Kajal Chauhan, will finally break free from her troubled marriage with Som and embark on a journey to become a successful Ghostbuster, teaming up with her mother-in-law, Rekha played by Susmita Mukherjee. now This leap promises to deliver a roller-coaster of emotions and unexpected turns that will leave audiences hooked as the show will now air on prime time slot starting from 15th June 9:00 PM

'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' is about to take a dramatic turn as Vidhi, the protagonist, finds herself forcibly ousted from the Raichand house by Jay. The series will also introduce a new character, Chitra's husband, who will stir up turmoil in the lives of Dev and Vidhi. Brace yourself for gripping storytelling, intense performances, and an intriguing plot that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, in 'Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se,' Bhawana and Raghav's bond will reach a significant milestone when Raghav presents Bhawana with a precious gift – a ring symbolizing their bond. However, their happiness is threatened by the villainous intentions of Bhanu, who is determined to expose their relationship. Will Bhanu succeed in his wicked plan? Tune in to find out!

Star Bharat continues to entertain and connect with its audience through its diverse content, which offers a blend of emotion, drama, and relatable characters. Don't miss out on the captivating storylines and exceptional performances in 'Ajooni,' 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai,' 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho,' and 'Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se' this June on Star Bharat.