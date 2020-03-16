GET WELL SOON! Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon shares a heart-warming update about his fracture; fans wish him good health

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Recently, the show completed 500 episodes and Shiv aka Kanwar shared the joy with his fans. In the video, we saw Kanwar had a fracture, but the actor reveals he will continue to shoot with the cast too. Fans can't stop applauding the actor, check out his recent post:

He wrote: For all those asking, it's a shoulder dislocation and fracture..Yes, it's painful as hell but it's not going to stop me from doing what I love the most, Be on Set and Work! 3 weeks until I get rid of the cast and then the healing begins..

Currently, Raavi has become a popular face due to her reels in Somnath and is earning well. Shiva is unhappy with this as Raavi has started to make money too. When Raavi gets a new offer, she refuses it as it was outside Somnath. Raavi then talks about her worries to Dhara and also informs him about Shiva’s dislikes. Shiva overhears this and misunderstands her, ending up talking rudely to her. Raavi has had enough and couldn’t tolerate more humiliation this time. This situation has left Dhara tense.

Dhara decides to send them out of town together but Shiva loses the address and goes to another resort. Will Raavi and Shiva meet each other or return home angry waiting for each other?

