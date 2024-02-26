Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde

MUMBAI : Siddharth Bodke is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in projects like Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 etc.

The actor recently shared the news that he has got engaged with Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde best known for her work in the TV show Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi.

The actors took to social media and announced this good news to their fans and well -wishers and the moment the post was out a lot of love and support began to pop in from the couple from fans and friends in the industry.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Tu Ashi Jawali Raha where their relation began as friends and over time blossomed into love and after several years of dating the actors decided to take their relationship to the next level.

ALSO READ ; Siddharth Bodke on working with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2, “They made me feel very comfortable” – Exclusive!

Titeeksha looked mesmerising in the pictures as she wore a lilac saree and full - sleeved top with elaborate mirror work, she didn't wear any bracelets and showed off her henna instead.

On the other hand Siddharth complemented his lady love in a white Indo-Western attire, looking handsome like he always does.

The couple shared a video from their engagement ceremony where one can see how the actor is getting ready before he exchanges rings in front of his loved ones.

TellyChakkar, Congratulations! For their engagement and we wish them a beautiful life ahead.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Work-life balance is very important- Siddharth Bodke