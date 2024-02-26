Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde are two very good and known actors of the entertainment industry and now the actors shared good news with their fans and well -wishers that the two have got engaged.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 19:37
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI : Siddharth Bodke is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in projects like Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 etc.

The actor recently shared the news that he has got engaged with Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde best known for her work in the TV show Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi.

The actors took to social media and announced this good news to their fans and well -wishers and the moment the post was out a lot of love and support began to pop in from the couple from fans and friends in the industry.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Tu Ashi Jawali Raha where their relation began as friends and over time blossomed into love and after several years of dating the actors decided to take their relationship to the next level.

ALSO READ ; Siddharth Bodke on working with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2, “They made me feel very comfortable” – Exclusive! 

Titeeksha looked mesmerising in the pictures as she wore a lilac saree and full - sleeved top with elaborate mirror work, she didn't wear any bracelets and showed off her henna instead.

On the other hand Siddharth complemented his lady love in a white Indo-Western attire, looking handsome like he always does.

The couple shared a video from their engagement ceremony where one can see how the actor is getting ready before he exchanges rings in front of his loved ones.

TellyChakkar, Congratulations! For their engagement and we wish them a beautiful life ahead.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Work-life balance is very important- Siddharth Bodke

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show TellyChakkar Colors JioCinemas Ranbir Kapoor Divansh Kumar Harsha Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 19:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh blames Jhanak for ruining his and Arshi's marriage
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
Chamkila: Release date and platform revealed
MUMBAI : The anticipation for Imtiaz Ali's next project, "Chamkila," has been building since its announcement. Starring...
DON 3: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to undergo martial arts training
MUMBAI : The much-anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, is set to raise the bar for action...
From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar, here are 4 couples who are expecting a child this year
MUMBAI : The Hindi movie industry has many fans who are not just crazy about the movies but also crazy in love with the...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Paritosh convinces Anupama to accept Anuj's offer
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
From Urvashi Rautela to Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt: Meet India's highest-paid actresses who are ruling hearts
MUMBAI : Gone are those days when there were sob stories of women not getting paid at par with the male actor. Today,...
Recent Stories
Chamkila
Chamkila: Release date and platform revealed
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
DANCE DEEWANE
Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode
Surbhi Chandna
Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a beige printed co-ord set for Nehalaxmi Iyer's haldi ceremony; Here’s the cost!
Neha Laxmi
Ishqbaaaz star Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony: Soon-to-be bride Surbhi Chandna joins in pre-wedding festivities of BFF
Pratik
Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional as he Bids Adieu to his character Jigar in 'Jab Mila Tu', says "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke Fir Milenge Chalte Chalte"
Anjum
After performing her first Umrah ,Anjum Fakih decides to make her Instagram account private ,says, “The idea is to have a small fam with people who love, care & support each other”