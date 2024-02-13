Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adnan Khan roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya on Zee Tv

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and its among the top twenty shows on BARC rating. As per sources, Adnan Khan has been roped in for the show.
Adnan Khan

Zee TV is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like KumKum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. which have been loved by the audience.

One such show has been Kundali Bhagya which is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Sraddha Arya, Basser Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayed in lead roled.

It's produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. 

Thw audience love the chemistry between Paras and Sana and they are one of the most loved couple of television. 

Even the complexity between the realtionship of Paras, Basser and Sana keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Adnan Khan has been roped in for the show. 

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show. 

Adnan is a know actor he has done cameos in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Suhaagan,Dil Diya Gallan, Raaz Mahal and shot for episodic for Crime Alert. 

Well, it will be interesting to see with the entry of Adnan what twsits and turns would come in the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 15:16

