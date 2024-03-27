Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Actor Nivaan Sen came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award too. Later, he went on to be a part of successful shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa et al. But for some time now he has been away from the limelight.

The actor was last seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He is now a producer and will soon be venturing into the movie space. For now, he is settled in Bangkok and celebrated his first Holi with his wife.

In an exclusive conversation with Nivaan, he shared, “After marriage, it's our first Holi with my wife Neelu Mahadur Sen in Bangkok; we have our house here in Bangkok which we bought a few years ago. We couldn't celebrate our Holi together because we both stay in different countries. She stays in Bangkok and I stay in Mumbai. Due to my shooting schedules, we have few festivals we couldn't celebrate together still today but it was first time we're together here in Bangkok and celebrating our first Holi together with friends and family.”

Talking about his love life, the social media played cupid and Nivaan found his life partner in a girl who happened to admire Nivaan for his works on the screen. Hailing from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Nivaan’s bride is an accountant by profession and she is settled in Bangkok, Thailand as she holds the citizenship of the country.

