Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat and Pakhi have been giving stellar performances in the show

All the actors are giving their best performances. The viewers follow the actors on their social media profiles and shower them with a lot of love and admiration.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi and Virat and the gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show. The current track of the show revolves around Virat mentally disturbed by the turn of events in his life.

Surely the track is running amazingly well and even the upcoming track is very promising.

Currently, according to the track of the show, Pakhi has taken Vinu along with her while Vinayak is trying to take vinu back even though he feels Pakhi’s pain.

Pakhi’s character connects very well with a lot of mothers and Aishwarya Sharma really does a fabulous job carrying those emotions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trends almost everyday. Recently, Pakhi and Virat’s characters are being praised highly.

The viewers are in love with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s performance and they cannot get over the emotional burden that Pakhi and Virat has been carrying recently.

Virat’s character where he is trying his best to safeguard his son Vinayak while on the other hand, Pakhi fearing that Sai will take Vinu away, is surely winning hearts.

Aishwarya is no less when it comes to giving her 100%. The motherly nature of protecting Vinayak and the will to go to any length in order to do so is simple heart-touching.

In a recent episode, Neil Bhatt also gave an amazing perspective for the audience when Virat expresses how Sai and Pakhi are only thinking about Vinayak but even he is a father and that needs to be considered as well. The audience applauded Neil Bhatt’s acting and the way it brought the character to light.

Neil and Aishwarya surely have a great chemistry on screen and it’s not all about the funny reels posted on their social media profiles as the actors have proven that there’s far more to the chemistry and it’s not limited.

Let’s see what twists and turns are awaiting in the upcoming track.

