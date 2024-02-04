Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Anvi calling Savi ‘Vahini’ leaves netizens ECSTATIC!

Anvi was extremely emotional and she finally addresses Savi as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law). Now, the audience of the show are extremely happy with Sai being accepted in the family and have taken to social media to share their feelings.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles.

Currently, the show witnesses how Anvi was being touched inappropriately by mamaji. Anvi, his niece was scared to bring it to notice and it was Savi who was persistent. Savi was shouted by the Bhosle family members and Akka Saheb even pushed her for trying to frame her brother but she eventually convinced Ishaan to give her one chance. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: What! Savi misunderstands Ishaan and falls in love with him)

With the help of Mamiji, she finally proved Mamaji a culprit.

Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao’s head bowed in shame and Mamaji was taught a lesson.

With all these developments, Anvi was extremely emotional and she finally addresses Savi as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law). Now, the audience of the show are extremely happy with Sai being accepted in the family and have taken to social media to share their feelings.

Take a look:

A netizen shares how Ishaan had a smile on his face as Anvi addressed Savi as Vahini

A fan shares that all of this is useless as the Bhosale’s will never stop bashing Savi

Social media users love the way Ishaan looks at Savi

Shakti Arora is a man of many expressions

Some think that it was a dhamakedar episode!

Show your love for Ishaan and Savi in the comments below! (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shikha feels happy for Savi, who is falling for Ishaan )

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 12:54

