Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Anvi calling Savi ‘Vahini’ leaves netizens ECSTATIC!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles.

Currently, the show witnesses how Anvi was being touched inappropriately by mamaji. Anvi, his niece was scared to bring it to notice and it was Savi who was persistent. Savi was shouted by the Bhosle family members and Akka Saheb even pushed her for trying to frame her brother but she eventually convinced Ishaan to give her one chance. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: What! Savi misunderstands Ishaan and falls in love with him)

With the help of Mamiji, she finally proved Mamaji a culprit.

Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao’s head bowed in shame and Mamaji was taught a lesson.

With all these developments, Anvi was extremely emotional and she finally addresses Savi as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law). Now, the audience of the show are extremely happy with Sai being accepted in the family and have taken to social media to share their feelings.

A netizen shares how Ishaan had a smile on his face as Anvi addressed Savi as Vahini

Aww, Anvi called Savi “Vahini” , she has accepted Savi as per bhabhi now. That was a sweet moment. Ishaan was happy , the way he looked at Savi.



Now, Savi has started making her place in Bhosale family. pic.twitter.com/zMqLIXwD6E



#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #IshVi —(@thesweet_soul) April 2, 2024

A fan shares that all of this is useless as the Bhosale’s will never stop bashing Savi

Me to AK: please do that since she was almost foaming at the mouth about Savi being credited & praised I should call her Rabid whatever ghosle wale Bhosles praising today will return to bashing tomorrow. Keep waiting for someone to be #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin IshVi shayad pic.twitter.com/5z1y9xGdpD — Mukti (@mphopefloats77) April 2, 2024

Social media users love the way Ishaan looks at Savi

The way Anvi calls Savi Vahini for the very first time , that slight smile on Ishaan's Face , the way way Savi looks at Ishaan ...#BhavikaSharma #ShaktiArora #IshVi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/kz0xiCw47u —(@Analyst_Krishna) April 2, 2024

Shakti Arora is a man of many expressions

Small moment, big impact! The bit where Savi looked at Ishaan & the latter's tiny smile upon hearing the word 'vahini' from Anvi warmed the cockles of my heart. Bring on more of such wholesome moments rather than razzle-dazzle..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Madhuri Prabhu (@madhuri_05) April 2, 2024

Some think that it was a dhamakedar episode!

