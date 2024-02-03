Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Did You Know? Sumit Singh’s mother was a part of the Indian Armed forces!?

Sumit took to her social media handle to share a picture with a caption that read that she is proud to be her daughter and how the entire life she has struggled to look after them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 15:48
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on small screens. 

The popular drama series recently took a generation leap of 20 years. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi and Ishaan decide to break the wedding as soon as Harinee gains consciousness)

It saw Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. 

Apart from Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar, the entire cast made an exit from the show after the leap and it was only recently that they too made an exit from the show. Well, currently, the show's story is revolving around Savi and Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the third wheel in the relationship and the show is high on drama.

Sumit is a talented actress and has a good bond with most of the actors. She has a special connection with Bhavika Sharma and the two keep posting fun videos of them having a gala time while shooting with each other. Well, speaking about Sumit’s personal life, did you know that her mother was a part of the Indian Armed Forces?

Well, all of those who serve the nation are respected by the entire country and there is no doubt about that. Sumit too, took to her social media handle to share a picture with a caption that read that she is proud to be her daughter and how the entire life she has struggled to look after them. She mentioned that she should now rest and that even if she is able to accomplish one percent of what she is, it would be great.

Take a look: (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Masterplan! Samrudh intended to kill Savi’s family member, Decided to leave Savi helpless)    

Keep reading this space for more information

GHKKPM Ishaan Savi blame game hospitalization support family drama positive change comeback Sumit Singh reeva TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 15:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sometimes the world of entertainment is a very demanding place where artists don’t get a chance to even rest....
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a huge name in the world of television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and...
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become the talk of the nation and has even garnered a lot of attention...
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Recent Stories
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shailey Priya
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
Arjun Bijlani
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: How 'Chalte Firte Mangalkaryalay' is revolutionising the huge Indian wedding industry!
Kavya
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Audience Verdict! Kavya is becoming a typical saas-bahu drama, what about her IAS ambitions?
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Pakhi is demoralizing herself by trying to get intimate with Titu, netizens say ‘She is making a joke...’