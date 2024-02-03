Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Did You Know? Sumit Singh’s mother was a part of the Indian Armed forces!?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on small screens.

The popular drama series recently took a generation leap of 20 years.

It saw Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.

Apart from Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar, the entire cast made an exit from the show after the leap and it was only recently that they too made an exit from the show. Well, currently, the show's story is revolving around Savi and Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the third wheel in the relationship and the show is high on drama.

Sumit is a talented actress and has a good bond with most of the actors. She has a special connection with Bhavika Sharma and the two keep posting fun videos of them having a gala time while shooting with each other. Well, speaking about Sumit’s personal life, did you know that her mother was a part of the Indian Armed Forces?

Well, all of those who serve the nation are respected by the entire country and there is no doubt about that. Sumit too, took to her social media handle to share a picture with a caption that read that she is proud to be her daughter and how the entire life she has struggled to look after them. She mentioned that she should now rest and that even if she is able to accomplish one percent of what she is, it would be great.

Take a look:

