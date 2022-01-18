Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lovely! Vihan aka Mohit reveals what Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat means to him

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

Vihan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Vivan recently shared a photo of Yogendra and revealed to the fans and well-wishers what he means to him, he captioned the photo and said “A friend, an elder brother, best roommate and my guide for all good things in life”

There is no doubt that both Yogendra and Mohit share a special bond of brotherhood and it's good to see co-stars bonding so well and are like family with each other on the sets of the show.

Both Samrat and Mohit are not only brother on-screen but they share the same bond off-screen.

Currently, the story is focused on Virat and Sai’s marriage and how Sai has left the Chavan house. She is living alone as she is hurt about Shruti and Virat’s marriage.

