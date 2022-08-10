Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals the best reward she has got while playing Pakhi, deets inside

MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery. Now, we see that Sai has learned the truth about Vinayak and that he was adopted by Virat. Sai is furious with Virat for keeping the truth from her.

The show recently completed 2 years and the entire cast and crew of the show were excited about it. The fans were also celebrating by praising the show and it’s actors.

In the celebration, the main leads of the show were called on stage where they opened up about various aspects that are worth knowing for the viewers.

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi was invited upon the stage and she talked about her mock shoots, the lockdown effect and much more.

Aishwarya thanked everyone, the directors, the producers and all the other crew members. Talking about her experience playing Pakhi, recollected how she was called for the auditions for playing Pakhi.

The actress says that she gave the auditions and even went for mock shoots.

However, after the pandemic, Aishwarya, along with the two other leads Neil and Ayesha, were called again for mock shoots and so she went for it and there was no looking back.

Later she revealed about her journey while playing the character of Pakhi by saying that her journey has been very emotional and that she thinks she has played all 50 shades of Pakhi by now. The actress further said that she has played Pakhi as a Happy-go-lucky girl, heartbroken, negative, gray, and Pakhi as a mother.

Aishwarya also shares something very special by talking about the time when her dad recently called her and it is like a reward for her.

She talks about the scene where Vinu pushes Sai away, choosing Pakhi. She says that her dad called her and usually they say “Jai Shree Krishna”but that day her dad said “Pranaam”later clarifying that he is not saying this to her or to the child but to Aishwarya’s art.

Aishwarya says that this is her best reward.

