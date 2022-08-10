Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi wins praises for her performance, best mother-daughter pair according to fans, check deets inside

The show has been doing amazingly well and it seems that the viewers are glued to their screens because of the intriguing twists and turns. With each passing day, they are falling more and more in love with the actors.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 19:04
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery. Now, we see that Sai has learned the truth about Vinayak and that he was adopted by Virat. Sai is furious with Virat for keeping the truth from her.

The show has been doing amazingly well and it seems that the viewers are glued to their screens because of the intriguing twists and turns. With each passing day, they are falling more and more in love with the actors.

This time, the viewers are highly impressed by Aria aka Savi’s performance and the mother-daughter chemistry she shares with Ayesha Singh aka Sai.

Fans follow the actors on social media where they shower love and admiration for them. Sai and Savi’s bond is also being adored very much.

In the past, Ayesha Singh has been appreciated a lot for her deeply emotional performance. Even the other actors, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been adored for their performance.

This time, Aria has posted some praises that she got from fans. Check it out below:

 

 

