Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma gears up for some HIGH-OCTANE Action?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The latest update on the track is that Pakhi will soon learn the truth about Vinu being Sai and Virat’s son and pick up a gun!

Aishwarya Sharma seems to be practicing for the same intense scene where it will be very interesting to see if someone gets shot on the show and if its true, then who?

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Kamal (Aabha), materializes in front of Sai once again and gives his insight to Sai about her latest predicament regarding Vinayak.

Sai is upset that Kamal is not completely on her side about revealing the truth and she questions him, what is she doing wrong as a mother and doesn’t her child require to live with his mother.

Kamal tells her that while her desire is not wrong, she must wait for the time it eventually happens.

