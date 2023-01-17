Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria reveals how she and Ayesha Singh begin their Days, check out

Savi is one of the most adorable telly kids we have seen and she has a charming way about winning hearts with her performance.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

GHKKPM is one such show where most of the actors are best of friends behind the scenes and this video is just another proof.

Looks like Savi and her mother are upto some morning cuddling sessions with sweet kisses and hugs as they begin their new day!

Check out the post here!

Now, that is one of the best starts anyone could have for their day and we completely adore this mother-daughter duo from Ghum

Savi is one of the most adorable telly kids we have seen and she has a charming way about winning hearts with her performance.

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat have a discussion over the questions Sai asked Mohit and Sai tells Virat that he can’t understand her pain because if he did, he wouldn’t deny her the opportunity to arrange the puja for Vinu.

Virat doesn’t understand why Sai repeatedly keeps coming back to the topic of the puja and Sai confronts him if he actually forgot his dead son and Virat stands stunned.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

About Author

