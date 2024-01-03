Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora bids an emotional farewell to on-screen mother Manasi Salvi ‘gonna miss you’

Sadly Manasi Salvi who plays the role of Isha in the show who is Ishaan’s mother is quitting the show. Shakti took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional post for her.
Manasi Salvi

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. The show has taken a generational leap after Sai and Virat's tragic death and the audience is now excited to see Savi and Vinayak all grown up. After the leap, the character of Savi is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi tries to convince Virat to spend time with her

Sadly Manasi Salvi who plays the role of Isha in the show who is Ishaan’s mother is quitting the show. Shakti took to his Instagram account and shared an emotional post for her. Sharing a picture with her Shakti wrote, “I am gonna miss you!!” He also added crying emojis.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Netizens are surprised that Shantanu and Isha’s track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is coming to an end. The makers are now changing the storyline adding some new twists.

Will you miss Manasi Salvi in the show? Tell us in the comments below.

As per certain reports, the storyline will be taking a huge 360 degrees turn where Ishaan will be losing his eyesight as a result of his accident.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

