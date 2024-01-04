Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora gives a befitting reply to trolls who told him, ‘Don't wear lipstick’

Shakti Arora has been garnering praise for his performance in the show. The actor seems to have a great talent for acting as well as an impeccable sense of Humour and a recent interaction with the audience proved it.
Shakti

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. The show has taken a generational leap after Sai and Virat's tragic death and the audience is now excited to see Savi and Vinayak all grown up. After the leap, the character of Savi is played by Bhavika Sharma while Ishaan and Reeva are played by Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh respectively.

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi tries to convince Virat to spend time with her

Shakti recently posted a few pictures on his social media page where he seems to be looking handsome in a blue suit paired with a black turtleneck tee. While his fans showered him with love and praise, one user commented, “Lipstick mat lgaya kro ap” Shakti gave a smooth and calm reply, ‘m born with that shade’

Also Read-Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

What are your thoughts on Shakti’s reply? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

