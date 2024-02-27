Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, and Neil Bhatt grace co-star Siddharth Bodke's wedding

MUMBAI: The actor Siddharth Bodke gained notoriety for his portrayal of Jagtap Mane in the popular daily television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor married Marathi TV actress Titeekshaa Tawde, his longtime partner, on February 26. The couple has been dating for a while and is now officially married. Even though it was a lavish event, actors from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also attended.

At the wedding of Siddharth Bodke, the former co-star of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt made an appearance. Aishwarya dressed to impress in a peacock green saree for the event, while Neil chose to wear a peacock green kurta and white pajamas. Posing with the newlyweds, Aishwarya and Neil seemed happy as they did. The actress looks stunning with traditional Marathi jewelry that she wore for the event.

Siddharth and Titeekshaa, in particular, wore traditional Marathi clothing with hues of gold and white on their wedding day. "एक स्वप्न आज पूर्ण झाले, नाते प्रेमाचे विवाहबद्ध झाले… लग्नाच्या मनापासून शुभेच्छा.. Congratulations." Neil and Aishwarya also posted some romantic photos of themselves together as well as some solo shots.

Ayesha Singh, the principal heroine of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, attended Siddharth Bodke's wedding in addition to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Sai, played by Ayesha, and Jagtap, played by Siddharth. At first, Jagtap was thought to be an obnoxious lover who desired Sai's marriage. On the show, Sai and Jagtap do eventually become close friends.

In a similar vein, Ayesha and Siddharth grew close friends in real life. "A match made in heaven @siddharthbodkeofficial @titeekshaatawde I literally had tears.", sharing a glimpse of Siddharth and Titeekshaa's varmala ceremony.

Speaking of Siddharth Bodke, he also had a significant role in Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn. He played admirably as David Braganza and captured people's hearts. However, Titeekshaa Tawde, a well-known Marathi actress, is presently starring in Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi Mulgi.

Regarding their careers, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were most recently seen competing on the contentious reality show Bigg Boss 17, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

Credit:- Pinkvilla