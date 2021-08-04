Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : WOW! Bollywood mega superstar Rekha unfolds the upcoming track of the show

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days the track of the show is focusing on the love story of Virat and Sai post-Sai’s accident and soon the two will patch up and Sai would forgive Virat for whatever happened.

The star cast of the show is overwhelmed as veteran actress Rekha is seen in the new promo where she is narrating the upcoming track of the show.

Rekha looks like a diva as she talks about the story of Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

Where Samrat will be divorcing Pakhi and will be telling Virat about his duty regarding Pakhi.

Virat will be in a fix as he is just going to begin a new life with Sai, and then a new hurdle comes their way.

Well, the decision is going to be a difficult one for Virat and it will be interesting to see which side he picks love or duty?

What do you think will be Virat’s decision?

