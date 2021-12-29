Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! This is how Neil aka Virat and Ayesha aka Sai shot the dance sequence during Sai’s special function

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on how Pakhi is successful in brainwashing Bhavani against Sai. She is back to behaving badly with Sai.

The audience love to see the pair of Sai and Virat. They were excited to see the love story that was beginning in the show, but now, seems like their love story won’t begin as the track has been diverted to Virat and Shruti’s story.

In the serial, we have seen how Sai and Virat are having problems in their marriage due to Shruti’s entry in Virat’s life. Soon, the two will get separated.

In today’s episode, during Sai’s special function at college, she imagined herself and Virat performing the dance on stage.

We came across the BTS video of the dance performance and how the sequence was shot.

In the video, one can see how Neil aka Virat and Ayesha aka Sai are performing the dance and the hard work and dedication of the actors.

In the background, one can hear the director praising their performance and telling them what a lovely job they are doing.

The actors also clicked some BTS pictures with the cast and crew.

Well, after this sequence, things will get bad between Sai and Virat and the reason will be Shruti.

But for Sairat fans, it would be a treat to watch Virat and Sai’s dance together.

