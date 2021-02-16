Ghum Hai Kiskey actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s BLOOPER is a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The love stories commencing from a television or film set has become quite common. One of the recent onscreen couples declaring their love is Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

Fans can't get over Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma ever since they have made their relationship official. The duo recently confessed that they are in love and in fact, they also had a roka ceremony. The news came as a huge shocker to many as no one was expecting this.

Neil and Aishwarya managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time before they found the right moment to make it official. The duo spent their first Valentine's Day together. Neil shared a lovely picture with Aishwarya wishing her on the special day and also the actor expressed his love to all his fans through an Instagram post.

Well, recently the two gathered for a BTS scene which got converted into a blooper where Aishwarya asked Neil to sing and we assume Neil forgot the song he was supposed to.

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: It's a wrap for Indiawaali Maa; Sheen Das AKA Cheenama reveals what she will miss the most about her character)