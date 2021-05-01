Giorgia Andriani transforms from a bikini babe to channelling her inner desi girl

MUMBAI: The gorgeous, Giorgia Andriani recently uploaded a photo on her social media wearing a red lengha. The actress is known for making constant style statements which we get to see on her social media. Giorgia Andriani is seen wearing bikinis and all the trendy outfits but now we get to see her in the Indian attire – lengha.

Giorgia Andriani is seen wearing beautiful Indian lenghas these days, and it looks absolutely elegant on her. The actress has always uploaded majority of photos on her social media wearing different outfits and looks, showcasing her great sense of style. The actress has posted a photo wearing a beautiful red lengha with golden work on it paired with an absolutely fuller neckpiece which just compliments the look more, to add a touch of desi to the look Giorgia Andriani added a red bindi and also applied a simple design of Mehndi on her hands. Not to forget the actress loves wearing sunglasses as we can see in her photos, and she aces pairing the red sunglasses with the lengha too.

Giorgia Andriani also posted a video in her black lengha channelling her inner desi girl where her fans are going crazy on the comments, showering her love and compliments. Giorgia Andriani looks ravishing in lenghas and we can't wait to see more of her in it.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series “Karoline Kamakshi”. The actress Giorgia Andriani was seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song “Roop Tera Mastana” which got a huge response from the audience, she will be soon starring in the film “Welcome To Bajrangpur” alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani will be soon seen alongside Shehbaz Gill in an upcoming project which will be revealed soon.